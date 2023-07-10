City of Sanford under boil water advisory; municipal buildings closed

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Sanford is under a boil water advisory after a water main break.

The measure was enacted after city officials said city residents have experienced periods of low pressure and service interruption in the distribution system.

All municipal buildings and the Buggy Company Building were closed to the public on Monday as a result of the break, which was detected around 3 a.m. Monday.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system, officials said.

Crews found the source of the problem around 8:30 a.m. and began repairs. Once those are completed on the line break, water plant personnel will perform testing of the water to ensure it is safe for human consumption.

Once service is restored, residents are asked to boil all water used for human (and pet) consumption. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Officials also said they strongly urge residents to conserve water whenever possible.