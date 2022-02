SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A military bus carrying soldiers crashed on NC-87 S in Sanford near Pickett Road on Wednesday.Medical helicopters were called to the scene of the crash.The bus was involved in a crash with a car. The extent of any injuries is not immediately known.The road is closed near Pickett Road and is expected to stay that way for a couple of hours.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.