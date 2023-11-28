Several homes have been evacuated.

Several homes evacuated after gas leak, fire in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are at the scene of a major gas leak in Sanford on Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the city, a few homes in the area of Hawkins Avenue and McNeill Road have been evacuated as a caution.

Beyond the immediate area of the gas leak and fire, there appeared to be no danger to surrounding residents.

Dominion Energy said the gas leak was secured at 5 p.m.

The leak apparently happened when workers unaffiliated with Dominion struck a gas line.

Repair work is underway.

The area is closed to traffic. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.