WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Several homes evacuated after gas leak, fire in Sanford

WTVD logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 11:47PM
Crews at scene of gas leak, fire in Sanford
EMBED <>More Videos

Several homes have been evacuated.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are at the scene of a major gas leak in Sanford on Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the city, a few homes in the area of Hawkins Avenue and McNeill Road have been evacuated as a caution.

Beyond the immediate area of the gas leak and fire, there appeared to be no danger to surrounding residents.

Dominion Energy said the gas leak was secured at 5 p.m.

The leak apparently happened when workers unaffiliated with Dominion struck a gas line.

Repair work is underway.

The area is closed to traffic. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW