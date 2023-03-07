WATCH LIVE

Man fatally shot outside Sanford restaurant

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 9:14PM
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Sanford grill
A Carthage man was killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Sanford, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Chopper 11 flies over the scene.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carthage man was killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Sanford, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Calvin Richard Lester Jr., 25, died after being shot in the parking lot at Fat Juniors Grill, 4900 Womack Road.

The incident did not involve employees or owners of the Grill, the sheriff's office said. The business was not open at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff's office said it believed Lester worked at a nearby manufacturing facility.

Authorities are looking for a black, or dark in color 4- door Toyota Camry with front-end damage in connection with the shooting.

