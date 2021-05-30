Saturday evening storms leave behind blown off roof, downed trees in central NC

Scattered showers and storms still reside in central NC with the strongest storms being east of the Triangle. Scattered storms will continue through the evening. Nothing severe at the moment. pic.twitter.com/23qkVMNPZe — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 30, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of central North Carolina on Saturday evening.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tin roof hung off power lines in Johnston County after storms rolled through central North Carolina on Saturday evening.From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., strong storms moved through central North Carolina triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for south-central counties including Johnston, Wilson, Wayne and Lee counties. The strongest of storms now reside to the east of the Triangle.Damages from strong showers and winds left behind multiple downed trees blocking roadways.At max, more than 8,000 customers were without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map. The average estimated time of restoration hovered around 10 p.m.To report an outage,