Bus carrying 7 middle school students crashes in Johnston County; no students injured

Monday, April 17, 2023 8:16PM
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- No students were injured Monday afternoon when the school bus taking them home crashed.

The crash happened on Brogden Road in Johnston County.

Johnston County Public Schools' spokesperson told ABC11 the bus was taking students home from Princeton Middle School. Seven students were on board when the crash happened.

The driver of the school bus was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

