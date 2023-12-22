Boy with a disability dragged, hit by East Garner Elementary employee, documents say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee at East Garner Elementary School has been arrested and charged after she was accused of hitting a student with a disability.

Garner police charged Tiffany Krystine Ebron on Tuesday with assault on a child under 12, assault on an individual with a disability, and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to arrest warrants, Ebron is accused of lifting a 9-year-old child by his feet, which caused him to hit the back of his head on the floor. The documents state that Ebron also dragged the child across the floor, resulting in rug burns on his stomach and arms.

Wake County Public Schools confirmed that Ebron is an instructional assistant at East Garner Elementary School. She was arrested after an incident with a student on the school's campus.

"I want to assure you that we take the safety of our students and staff members very seriously. While privacy laws prevent me from providing much additional information about the situation, I can share that Ms. Ebron is suspended," said East Garner Elementary Principal Carmen Graf in a release.

Ebron was suspended following her arrest.