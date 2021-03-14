Science

Bright light flying across the North Carolina sky was 'most likely' SpaceX launch, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Did you see a strange light moving across the North Carolina sky this morning? You're not alone.

ABC11 viewers wrote in and submitted video showing the bright light shooting across the sky just after 6 a.m.

Ring video from Youngsville shows the light at 6:09 a.m.

But what could be the reasoning for the light?

According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch was the ninth launch and landing of Falcon 9 first stage booster.

It is unknown at this time if bright light is definitely related to Sunday morning's SpaceX launch. The National Weather Service said the light is "most likely" from the SpaceX launch.

