NC State grad, NASA astronaut ventures on first NASA spacewalk of 2020

A North Carolina State University alumna and NASA astronaut took part in the agency's first spacewalk of 2020 on Wednesday morning.
Christina Koch and Jessica Meir ventured out of the International Space Station just before 7 a.m. to replace batteries on some of the solar panels on the station's exterior.
Koch and Meir made history in October when they completed the first all-female spacewalk. Koch made headlines again in December when she broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
The two astronauts will perform a second spacewalk Monday to finish replacing the batteries.
