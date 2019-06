Hatteras, Bodie, Currituck, Oak, Ocracoke, Lookout

Murray, Roxboro, Britannia, Shenandoah, Lavender, Elgin

Bronto, Lunar, Sprout, Rocket, Mist, Carolina

Fisher, Jockey, Mitchell, Pilot, Umstead, Haw

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Museum of Life and Science in Durham needs help naming the six red wolf pups that were born this spring and it wants your vote!Six endangered red wolf pups were born on April 22 at the museum.The four choices are:Voting closes on June 28 at noon and the winning names will be announced the following week.The museum says there are only 260 red wolves left in the world.