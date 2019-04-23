endangered species

6 endangered red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science on Earth Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Museum of Life and Science in Durham welcomed a litter of six endangered red wolf pups on Earth Day.

On April 22, the museum announced six pups were born earlier in the morning and were in good health.

The family is now "one of the only multigenerational packs of endangered red wolves in captivity nationwide," according to the museum.

This is the third year in a row that the museum has welcomed a litter of red wolf pups.



The posts says the first 30 days are a critical time. The pups should begin to open their eyes after 10-14 days.

The pups are currently in the Explore the Wild exhibit of the museum.

The museum encourages visitors to stay calm and remain quiet while viewing the pups.
