November celestial events include meteor showers, lunar eclipse

November has more than turkey and stuffing in store -- keep your eyes on the skies for two meteor showers and a lunar eclipse!

First, the Northern Taurid meteor shower graces the sky on the night of November 11-12, according to AccuWeather.

Although it only produces five meteors per hour, the shower is famous for its slow and bright fireballs.

The following week, on the night of November 16-17, the Leonid meteor shower peaks. Stargazers will see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The moon will also look slightly darker for a penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30. It will be visible throughout the Americas, Australia and most of Asia.
