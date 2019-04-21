Lyrid meteor shower peaks overnight Sunday and Monday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Lyrid meteor shower is peaking Sunday and Monday night!Clouds are expected to gradually clear overnight in the Triangle so we may actually be able to see some shooting stars.It's best to head out between midnight and sunrise. If you go to an area away from city light, you can look northeast towards the constellation Lyra. About 10-20 meteors an hour are possible.The Lyrids are caused by the comet Thatcher. Each year the Earth passes through this comet, which in turn produces this meteor shower.It's one of the oldest known meteor showers--with sightings dating back to 2,700 years ago!