Science

International Space Station, NC State astronaut Christina Koch to pass over North Carolina on Friday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The International Space Station will fly directly over North Carolina on Friday night.

Six astronauts, including NC State alum Christina Koch, will be 254 miles overhead, moving at approximately 17,000 miles per hour. Koch is seven months into her record-setting 328-day space flight.

SEE ALSO: Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the weather is going to be perfect for viewing the space station as it streaks across the sky Friday night.

"It's going to be a perfect evening to see it," Big Weather said.

Set your alarm for 7:10 p.m. That's when the space station should appear in the night sky. It will be visible for about six minutes.



Big Weather said the International Space Station will look like a bright star when it passes over. It will be moving from the northwest to the southeast.

SEE ALSO: North Carolina native Christina Koch tweets picture of Outer Banks from International Space Station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencnc state universitynasaastronaut
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Durham mom scammed out of hundreds after finding dream rental home
Woman found dead inside her Harnett County home
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Johnston County
Show More
Family demands school system punish students after racist chat exposed
Shifty contractor already facing charges is at it again, homeowner says
Memos blast new Wake County sheriff's handling of budget, personnel
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Wayne County Sheriff releases more video of scuffle at county fair
More TOP STORIES News