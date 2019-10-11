International Space Station, NC State astronaut Christina Koch to pass over North Carolina on Friday night

Six astronauts, including NC State alum Christina Koch, will be 254 miles overhead, moving at approximately 17,000 miles per hour. Koch is seven months into her record-setting 328-day space flight.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the weather is going to be perfect for viewing the space station as it streaks across the sky Friday night.
"It's going to be a perfect evening to see it," Big Weather said.
Set your alarm for 7:10 p.m. That's when the space station should appear in the night sky. It will be visible for about six minutes.
Set your alarm for 7:10pm tonight and head outside and look off to the NW. Great night to see the #ISS pass over. Hey @Astro_Christina we will be waving at you from the @HSHSFB game tonight! pic.twitter.com/cBda8hzxhk— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 11, 2019
Big Weather said the International Space Station will look like a bright star when it passes over. It will be moving from the northwest to the southeast.
