Scotty McCreery puts on live performance at Garner sports bar

Scotty McCreery puts on live show at Garner sports bar

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner native Scotty McCreery was back in his hometown Friday, surprising fans at Aversboro Restaurant and Sports Bar.

He was there performing songs from his new album, "Same Truck."

He said the pandemic made him slow down a bit and enjoy some time at home, but he's happy to be back doing in-person events like this.

"I did for a year and a half singing into a computer screen," McCreery said. "We did over 150 Zooms, Facebook lives, Instagram lives, but having people back seeing them smile, laughing, dancing, singing; Nothing beats it."

After his performance, McCreery planned to stick around town for Garner High's football game.
