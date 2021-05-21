Personal Finance

Rocky Mount man wins $150,000 lottery jackpot while eating McDonalds

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man won a $150,000 lottery jackpot over dinner.

"I was at McDonalds, eating a burger before I went to work," Donald Bauer said. "I almost choked on it. I couldn't believe it. It was cool."

Bauer bought the winning $5 Extreme Cashword ticket from Jeffries Road Food Mart. He said the crossword scratch-off games are his favorite; he's been playing them for years.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Bauer took home $106,126.

Bauer said he plans to use the money to buy a new truck. He'll then invest the rest of it.
