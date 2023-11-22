Moore County great-grandmother wins $250,000 scratch-off lottery

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- A great-grandmother in Moore County is celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with an extra quarter-of-a-million dollars in her bank account.

Rosa Yearby bought a $5 scratch-off ticket at Nic's Pic Kwik on North Walnut Street in Pinebluff.

When she realized she was a winner, she couldn't believe it. To be sure, she went back inside the store and showed it to people inside.

"They were just as excited as I was," she said. "I was so excited; I was just trembling. I really was. I almost couldn't think of my kids' numbers. My son said, 'You need to get that ticket home.'"

Yearby kept the ticket clutched tight for the entire weekend. First thing Monday, she went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh and got her winnings. After taxes, she took hom $178,126.

Yearby said she plans to use the money to pay bills and renovate her home.