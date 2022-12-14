Adult shot in face by underage family member during dispute, Scotland Neck police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot in his face by a family member Tuesday night.

Scotland Neck Police Department said officers responded to a call for help and found the victim in a car on the way to the hospital.

The person who shot the man was also in the car with him. Investigators said the shooter, who is a minor, and the victim are related.

Investigators said the shooting happened when a dispute between the two "went terribly wrong."

First responders airlifted the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The juvenile shooting suspect was detained and taken into the custody of Juvenile Services.