Man shoots at trooper in Orange County after stealing car; 4 schools on soft lockdown as manhunt ensues

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning.

The incident started in Alamance County and ended near New Hope Church Road and Interstate 40.



According to Orange County Sheriff's Office, the trooper tried to pull over a 2008 GMC SUV around 3 a.m. that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro on Feb. 20.

Officials said video shows the suspect was driving down I-40 when he started to fire shots at the trooper behind him.

The suspect then swerved across the road and down an embankment, crashed the stolen SUV, continued to fired shots toward the trooper and ran off into the woods.

The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting, but the patrol was hit at least twice.

The suspect remains at large, and schools in the area will be impacted by the ongoing manhunt.

Law enforcement officers will follow buses and have an increased presence at four schools Tuesday as a manhunt is underway for a man who shot at a trooper in Orange County.



Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said deputies and troopers will be shadowing buses. He said there will also be an increased officer presence at Morris Grove Elementary, New Hope Elementary, A.L. Stanback Middle and Partnership Academy.

Blackwood said the increased law enforcement presence is merely a precaution to make sure all students and school employees are safe.

"Your kids are going to go to school; they're going to be OK," Blackwood said.

He said in similar situations suspects tend to lay low in the woods for a while. They eventually emerge in an attempt to sneak away. He said all drivers in the area should be vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

"There's always been bad people, and there will always be bad people, but we don't want them to outnumber the good people," Blackwood said.
