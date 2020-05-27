Authorities search for 'habitual felon' after he escapes from Wake Correctional Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Wake Correctional Center.

Gerrhon D. Mills was last seen at the minimum-security facility in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

Mills is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing 181 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and originally from Wake County. According to the Department of Public Safety, Mills was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Wake County. Mills was scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.

The NCDPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills' escape

Anyone with information on Mills' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Wake Correctional Center at (919) 733-7988.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyinmatesjailwake county newsraleigh newsescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Durham bar owner selling cocktail infuser kits for 'fighting chance'
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Show More
NCDHHS says Ace Speedway was told not to exceed 25 spectators
'They killed him:' George Floyd's sister wants justice in his death
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
Disney World proposes reopening dates
Wash. unemployment fraud a warning to other states amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News