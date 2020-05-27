Authorities search for 'habitual felon' after he escapes from Wake Correctional Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Wake Correctional Center.Gerrhon D. Mills was last seen at the minimum-security facility in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.Mills is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing 181 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and originally from Wake County. According to the Department of Public Safety, Mills was serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence as a habitual felon after being convicted in Wake County. Mills was scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2025.The NCDPS continues to investigate the circumstances of Mills' escapeAnyone with information on Mills' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Wake Correctional Center at (919) 733-7988.