Video: Coast Guard pulls fishermen from Pamlico Sound after boat capsizes

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for two missing mariners off the North Carolina coast has been suspended.

Four people were onboard Papa's Girl, a commercial fishing vessel, when it capsized Tuesday night in the Pamlico Sound.

Video released Thursday shows Coast Guard crews pulling two of the fishermen out of the cold water. Both were taken to the hospital, but only one survived.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 1,000 square miles but never located two of the mariners onboard Papa's Girl. Those two, Sammy Douglas and Keyron Davis, are now presumed dead.

According to WCTI, loved ones of Douglas and Davis hope their bodies can still be recovered in order to provide closure.

"Anybody, anybody, please, that can help that has a boat that's willing to go out please, please help us," said Sammy's wife Debbi Douglas, "Please help us get our family back so that we can have a peace of mind."
