Cary police arrest second suspect in connection with shooting

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting Wednesday night in Cary.
Police say Abraham Saif Assaedi, 27, turned himself in Friday afternoon with his attorney present. Assaedi was been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill Inflicting serious injury.
The first suspect, Salwa Saif Assaedi, was arrested early Thursday morning and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The identity of the victim in the shooting is not being released.
Police said the shooting is domestic-related and there is no threat to the community.
