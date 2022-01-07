Man robs SECU branch in Rocky Mount

Surveillance image of the credit union robbery suspect. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after someone robbed a credit union Thursday.

The robbery happened about 11:30 a.m., at the State Employees Credit Union branch at 805 N. Fairview Road.

The robber entered the credit union and gave an employee a note demanding money.

Surveillance image of the credit union robbery suspect.

Rocky Mount Police Department



The suspect, who fled the SECU before police arrived, is described as approximately 5-5 to 5-8 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue toboggan, blue jeans, a brown jacket, and a disposable blue face mask.

No one was injured during the incident.

Rocky Mount police ask that anyone who can identify the man in the photograph or who has information related to this crime call (252) 972-1411, call Twin Counties Crimestoppers for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

