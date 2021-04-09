Security guard shot while breaking up fight outside Fayetteville bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A security guard was shot while trying to break up a fight at a Fayetteville bar Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Phat Daddy's Sports Bar & Grill on Raeford Road.

Fayetteville Police Department identified the victim as Charles Jackson Jr., 50.

Jackson, who is a security guard at the bar, was reportedly in the parking lot breaking up a fight between a group of people who had not been allowed inside the bar.

Jackson was shot twice. He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter jumped in a white color Mercedes SUV and drove off. Police are now trying to identify and locate that person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
