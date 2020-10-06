Johnston County couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County couple believed to have been missing for roughly two months was found dead on Sunday and their son is now facing charges in their deaths.

Stephen Boggs Sr. and his wife Brenda Boggs were found shot to death inside a home on Olivia Way in Selma around 3 p.m. They had been dead "a considerable period of time," according to the Johnston County Sheriff's office. The family dog was also found dead.

Stephen Boggs Jr. was found and arrested at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after investigators found activity on the couple's bank account.

A report from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said neighbors had made many attempts to contact the couple in recent months and had seen their son at their home regularly. Neighbors had not seen the son for several days leading up to his arrest.

Stephen Boggs Jr., 53, was charged with the Concealment of Death of both his parents and taken to the Horry County Detention Center. He will be charged with murder when he arrives in Johnston County.

The investigation is ongoing.
