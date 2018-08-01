Selma police investigating after person found dead in home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a death in Selma. (WTVD)

SELMA, NC (WTVD) --
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Selma Police are investigating the death of a person found inside a home near downtown Selma on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at 4:54 p.m. reporting that a body had been found inside a home at 410 W. Preston St.

Officers are not releasing details on how the victim may have died or their identity, pending further investigation by police detectives and SBI agents.

Police said additional information would likely be released Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SBIdeath investigationjohnston county newsSelmaJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crews work to fix water main break on Wake Forest Road
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Search warrant: Inmate suspected in Raleigh bomb threats
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Show More
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
More News