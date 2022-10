1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.

Selma Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside the Diamond District Lounge off Pollock Street.

That victim died from their injuries.

Then, investigators found a second shooting victim just up the road at the Marathon gas station. That victim's condition remains unknown.

Officers have not said if or how the two shooting scene are connected.