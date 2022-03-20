Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

Charleston Police said an officer was assisting a disabled vehicle on the Wando River Bridge on March 12 when the incident occurred. The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured.
📸 Winds caused the container of a truck to fly off, land on a CPD cruiser, and then slide off into the Wando River. Thankfully the officer and truck driver are okay. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/TzkmHp8MPJ— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 12, 2022
This Mount Pleasant Police Department video, captured by an officer's in-car camera, shows the moment the container falls from the truck, smashes the police vehicle, and falls into the Wando River below.