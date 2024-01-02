Truck flies off Fayetteville overpass, 2 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wild in scene in Fayetteville when a truck went off an overpass and came to rest on the roadway below.

The truck hit a parked car and a woman driving in front on Bragg Boulevard before going off and overpass and stopping on Skibo Road.

The trucker and the woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening, according to police.

Fayetteville police are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control and run off the road.

Power was also knocked out due to truck hitting a power line.