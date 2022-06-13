Semi-truck crashes, overturns on I-40 in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Westbound lanes of I-40 were closed Saturday evening after a Semi Truck crashed in Sampson County.Officials say they received a call about a crash on exit 355 at around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival fire crews found the cab of a semi overturned blocking both westbound lanes of I-40. Crews were able to rescue the driver who was pinned in the truck. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.All lanes of I-40 will be blocked for an extended period of time. NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the events leading up to the crash.There is no more information at this time.