Semi-truck crashes, overturns on I-40 in Sampson County

EMBED <>More Videos

Semi-truck crashes, overturns on I-40 in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Westbound lanes of I-40 were closed Saturday evening after a Semi Truck crashed in Sampson County.

Officials say they received a call about a crash on exit 355 at around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival fire crews found the cab of a semi overturned blocking both westbound lanes of I-40. Crews were able to rescue the driver who was pinned in the truck. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes of I-40 will be blocked for an extended period of time. NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the events leading up to the crash.

There is no more information at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countysemi crashi 40crash
TOP STORIES
Triangle community reacts to a bipartisan agreement on gun reform
Selma Baptist Church celebrates 150 years
Slavens' walk-off hit lifts Arkansas over UNC 4-3, to CWS
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
Vandals 'callously destroy' restroom at Wake Forest's flagship park
1 person injured in Carrboro apartment fire
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Show More
Son of former LA Dodger among 5 Marines killed in training crash
Spider-Man crashes into building during malfunction in Anaheim
Fayetteville Police seek public's help finding sexual assault suspect
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Thousands in Raleigh join national demand for new gun measures
More TOP STORIES News