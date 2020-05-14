Sen. Richard Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman amid FBI probe of stock trading

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Richard Burr is temporarily stepping aside as Senate Intelligence chairman, citing the FBI probe of his stock trading.

This comes after federal agents seized his cellphone Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department's investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.

In a statement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Burr contacted him Thursday morning to inform him "of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation."

"We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow," McConnell said,

Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents Wednesday after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, a law enforcement official told ABC News, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The LA Times first reported on the warrant.

Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.

Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
