Investigators said the initial reports of an active shooter appear to stem from a bad call.

No gunman located, shelter in place orders remain for all Senate office buildings at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Authorities are urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter," though no shooter and no injuries have been found.

The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

Staff and journalists working in the building received the following email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.

According to law enforcement officials, police are trying to trace the source of the call.

Someone suffering from "emotional distress" was seen being taken out on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, sources said.