Sen. Burr among 7 GOP who voted guilty to convict Trump, Tillis votes not guilty

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was among seven other GOP senators to cross party lines by voting in favor of convicting former President Trump . Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), on the other hand, voted not guilty.The Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the US Capitol on January 6. The vote was 43 not guilty to 57 guilty -- shy of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict Trump.Burr alongside Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey and Ben Sasse voted for the conviction of the former president."As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict," Burr said in a statement following the vote."By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."The retiring senator received faced criticism from the NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley saying, "North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing."Tillis remained faithful to both Trump and the Republican Party."My vote was based on two fundamental issues with the impeachment process. The first being the decision to hold a trial for a private citizen, and the second being the charge itself," Tillis said in a statement."An impeachment trial is not the best or only way to hold a former elected official accountable for their actions," Tillis continued. "The ultimate accountability is through our criminal justice system where political passions are checked and due process is constitutionally mandated. No president is above the law or immune from criminal prosecution, and that includes former President Trump."