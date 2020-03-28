6 Tips on how to care for seniors while social distancing

By Nicole Clagett
Older adults are more vulnerable to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) due to compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. Seniors, loved ones, caregivers, and the community at large plays a vital part in preventing the spread of disease and protecting seniors from coronavirus. There are a few important considerations that can make a big difference in how your loved one will weather this storm.

  1. Encourage your loved one practice social distancing through compromise if necessary
  2. Consider rescheduling routine medical appointments or use telemedicine
  3. Contemplate having your loved one move in with you temporarily
  4. Ask in-home contracted service providers what their protocol is when managing multiple patients at this time
  5. Provide resources for your loved one to stay fit
  6. Stay connected with various technological platforms


If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community who are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has 1000+ people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.
