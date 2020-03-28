6 Tips on how to care for seniors while social distancing

- Encourage your loved one practice social distancing through compromise if necessary
- Consider rescheduling routine medical appointments or use telemedicine
- Contemplate having your loved one move in with you temporarily
- Ask in-home contracted service providers what their protocol is when managing multiple patients at this time
- Provide resources for your loved one to stay fit
- Stay connected with various technological platforms
