fatal crash

Two Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck

(Shutterstock)

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two teens from the Red Springs community were killed in a Saturday afternoon crash in Scotland County.

The crash happened along Highway 501 at Johns Road in Laurinburg, Master Trooper J. Edwards told ABC-affiliate WPDE.


Edwards said two 18-year-olds, identified as Serena Locklear and Isaiah Hardin, died in the crash.

Authorities said Locklear was the driver and Hardin was the passenger.


The driver of the other car and his three small children who were with him are expected to be OK, WPDE reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnorth carolinafatal crashteen killednorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
29-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS case on abortion law has major implications for North Carolina
LATEST: NC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
1st case of omicron COVID variant identified in US
Thieves swipe at least $35k in designer bags from Cary boutique
Biden pledges to end HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030
What we know about the Michigan school shooting victims
Show More
As Triangle home prices continue to rise, sales drop
Wake Health's COVID testing appointment requirement goes into effect
Fayetteville leaders still eye Murchison Road for rebrand
Biden tries to inspire confidence in nation's supply chain
Parents sound off on Wake County Schools reassignment plan
More TOP STORIES News