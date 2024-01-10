How to report a weather-related school closing or delay to ABC11

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system.

The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):