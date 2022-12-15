Durham pastor, substitute teacher faces 14 new sex crime charges

A Durham pastor, who also worked as a substitute teacher, is facing 14 new criminal charges out of Wake County.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham pastor, who also worked as a substitute teacher, is facing 14 new criminal charges out of Wake County.

Police accuse David Dixon of committing a number of sex crimes with an underage victim at his Raleigh apartment. This comes a week after Durham investigators arrested him on charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

The latest arrest warrant out of Wake County noted that the victim was a 15-year-old student at the school where he worked as a substitute teacher.

ABC11 stopped by the apartment where investigators said the crimes took place. A man answered the door and introduced himself as a former roommate, but he would not comment on the charges.

Dixon is a pastor at Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church, and he's also served as a substitute teacher in Durham and Wake counties.

Dixon's mother didn't want to comment on the new criminal charges, but she did come to his defense last week in court.

She says the 37-year-old is a man of faith, who grew up in the church and still serves the community.

"My son is a great role model to a lot of people," Sharon Morton told a judge. "He preaches, he teaches, he sings, he's a person that everybody loves."

Dixon is one of a couple of substitute teachers that have been charged recently with crimes involving students.

ABC11 reached out to school districts to see whether there have been any changes to how substitute teachers are selected because of the ongoing staffing shortages across the country.

Durham and Wake County school districts said the requirements are not being watered down and that all staff, including subs, must pass a comprehensive background check.

Durham Public Schools also said it has no oversight with charter schools, where Dixon had been working.

He is being behind bars Wednesday night on bonds totaling $6 million between the charges in Wake and Durham counties.