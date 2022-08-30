Former Benson Sunday school teacher found guilty of sexual assault against three underage girls

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Benson man has been found guilty by a Johnston County jury of sexually assaulting underage girls at a church, according to the Johnston County District Attorney's Office.

The victims met Jonathan David Young, 34, through Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson. He was found guilty of multiple counts of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children.

Authorities said the assaults on the three separate children occurred between 2003 and 2014.

Young was the Sunday school teacher at the church for several years.

A judge sentenced him to a minimum of 87 and a maximum of 109 years in prison.