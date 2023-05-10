Franklin County man jailed on child sexual exploitation charges

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges in connection to child sex crimes.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested Antwone Joubert Burgess, 36, and charged him with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff's office said it made the arrest after an extensive investigation by its office as well as the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Computer Crimes Unit and the Louisburg Police Department.

Antwone Joubert Burgess Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Burgess is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.