Seymour Johnson AFB worker accused of child sex crimes found dead in cell

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A man awaiting trial for sex crimes involving a minor was found dead Monday in a Wayne County jail cell.
Thomas Jason Hall, 42, a civilian contractor at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, was arrested in November 2017.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Hall was found unresponsive in his cell about 5:20 a.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said, but the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, as is standard practice.
Hall was charged in 2017 with one count of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15. Two victims told authorities that Hall had sexually assaulted them multiple times during a six-year period.