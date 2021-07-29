15-year-old bitten by what is believed to be a shark at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old visiting Wrightsville Beach this week needed more than a dozen stitches after he was bitten while in the water.

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Chief Glen Rogers said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy's family said he was in thigh-deep water and got knocked over by a wave. When he got up he felt pain and noticed he was bitten on the right calf.

Lifeguards called 911 Ocean Rescue and the police department to respond.

"He's in pain of course, but the doctors took really good care of him," one family member said.

Nobody got a good look at the animal that bit the teen, but officials believe it was a shark. Rogers said he guesses it was a wide mouth sand shark.

