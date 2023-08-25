Child recovering after being bit by shark on Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is recovering from minor injuries after a shark bite on the North Carolina coast.

The attack happened Wednesday in Oak Island.

The child suffered a bite to their front shoulder area.

According to authorities, the child's family reported that while in two to three feet of water with an adult family member, they noticed "small fish jumping out of the water nearby."

Shortly afterwards, the child was bitten in the front shoulder by either a juvenile or small species of shark.

The family drove the child to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The Town of Oak Island says this appears to be an isolated incident.

On Tuesday, a purple beach warning was issued on Oak Island due to jellyfish stings.