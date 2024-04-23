Shots fired on Shaw University campus; 1 man in custody, nobody injured

Raleigh police say a man suspected of firing the gun on Shaw University's campus has been taken into custody.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gunshots were fired on the campus of Shaw University in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man on campus fired off a few shots around 1:30 p.m. outside of the Shaw University International Student Center. That building, which is located off Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near South Blount Street, houses classrooms on the first level and the King Khalid Mosque on the second level.

Shaw workers tell ABC11 they heard five shots fired.

Nobody was shot or injured. The man suspected of firing the gun has been taken into custody.

Police said the man was not a student or a staff member at Shaw.

Several police cars and crime scene tape surrounded the building and slowed traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon.

The King Khalid Mosque opened 1983 after the Saudi government provided a $1 million grant toward its construction. Since then, it has been used by members of the university community and the public.

ABC11 has a crew at the campus working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.