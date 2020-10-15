RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist continues to fight for his life after a crash in August left him in a coma.
Now, the biker community is rallying around Shawn Summey with a pair of rides designed to raise money and support for Shawn.
GOFUNDME: Shawn Summey
"He is the best guy you'll ever meet. He would give you the shirt off his back," Marsha Rudd, the organizer of Shawn's Ride, said.
In August, Shawn was in a motorcycle crash.
"His biked flipped and threw him clear over the roundabout onto the other side of the street," Rudd said.
Shawn is now at UNC Hospital.
"They're just waiting for some movements--for him to wake up."
Shawn is more than just a motorcyclist in a tragic crash; he's a single dad to two teens. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was working working full time.
"He got laid off, which meant he lost his medical insurance."
Shawn's Ride is scheduled for Saturday to raise funds for medical bills and to support his children during this time. One event will happen in Raleigh and another will happen in Burlington. Both are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Rudd said the support has already started pouring in.
"People are not what you really see on TV, they really do come together and you become one big family."
There are two locations that start Shawn's Ride- Raleigh and Burlington. Organizers have also set up a GoFundMe page.
Shawn's Ride created to help family after tragic motorcycle crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More