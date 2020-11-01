RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As breast cancer awareness month comes to a close, One Wake County mother is helping cancer patients conquer their diagnosis one crayon at a time.
"He said you have a tumor on your lung and a tumor on your chest," Sheena Spencer said. "The tumors identified as Hodgkin's Lymphoma which is a blood cancer."
When cancer came with a one, two punch. Sheena Spencer knew she had to fight back
"Once I made up in my mind that I was going to win this journey. Nothing could stop me," Spencer said.
The Wake County mother pushed through chemotherapy and found calm in coloring
"During my journey someone gifted me a coloring book and as I would color, it became very therapeutic for me. It was as if my reality didn't exist and as I would color I would use the same scriptures out of the Bible and I would meditate on it as I would color and my mind set shift from a place of defeat to a place of victory," said Spencer.
That's how her book "Conqueror" was born. Every page is dedicated to a different type of cancer diagnosis, illustrates some of the silent struggles and includes encouragement for each.
So while cancer may have started the fight, Conqueror is helping hundreds finish it.
Raleigh mom's coloring book helps cancer patients conquer diagnosis
