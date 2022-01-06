Deputy acted lawfully in deadly April 2021 shooting at hostage situation in Person County: DA says

Deputy acted lawfully in April 2021 shooting, DA says

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person county sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a man on April 2, 2021.

The district attorney determined Thursday that the investigation revealed the deputy in question acted lawfully.

Officers responded to a report a domestic hostage situation at a home on Clay Long Road in Hurdle Mills.

Investigators said that Jackie Capps Jr., 58, was holding 3 people hostage in the home.

According to Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones, officers warned Capps three times to put down his weapon. When the deputy heard gun fire in the home, she returned shots killing Capps.
