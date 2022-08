2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night

Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.

It happened late at night on Dogwood Circle.

ABC11 crews on the scene said they saw more than 30 evidence markers at nearby apartment units.

The two people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Investigators have not released any information about the possible shooter or shooters.