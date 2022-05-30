1 injured, 1 dead in Sampson County Shooting

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in the hospital, and one found dead in Sampson County shooting.At around 6 p.m. Sunday, deputies in Sampson County responded to a call about gunshots on Loop Road just outside of Clinton. Upon arrival, deputies found one man with superficial injuries and a man dead inside of a vehicle.The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment.The names of the victims have not been released.There is no more information at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.