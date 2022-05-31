Victims identified in Sampson County shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a deadly weekend shooting.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. Brent Antwain McCollum, 30, of McKoy Street in Clinton was the victim of the shooting that happened Sunday on Loop Road.

Another man, a 24-year-old Clinton resident, was also shot but is expected to recover.

Investigators are still asking for the public's help in providing any possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
