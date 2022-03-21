3 victims identified in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The identity of three of the victims involved in a Saturday night shooting at the Baymont Ramada in Fayetteville have been released.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have identified the deceased victims of the shooting as Keith Allan Dickey, 37, William Franklin Davis Sr, 42, and Donald Dillenbeck, 49.Three of the other victims are still being treated at area hospitals.Detectives determined the shooting was not random and the incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).